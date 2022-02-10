Omni Partners US LLC Buys 117,735 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 643.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Coherent comprises approximately 1.7% of Omni Partners US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $34,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

COHR traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $219.16 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

