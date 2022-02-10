Omni Partners US LLC Increases Position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,707 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 1.41% of DPCM Capital worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

