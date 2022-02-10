Omni Partners US LLC Purchases 31,982 Shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned 3.53% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 307.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 174,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAQ stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Thursday. 598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

