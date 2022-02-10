Omni Partners US LLC Purchases Shares of 686,094 CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 686,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $26,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

NASDAQ CFV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,838. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.