ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ONEOK by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

