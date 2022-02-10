Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.0726 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $263,462.18 and $45,362.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.