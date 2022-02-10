OpenOcean 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.58 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $23.11 million and $2.58 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

