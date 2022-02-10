Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MWA stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after acquiring an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.