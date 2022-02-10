Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am Sells 210,000 Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RLYB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82. Rallybio Corp has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

