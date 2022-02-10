Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am Sells 210,000 Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RLYB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82. Rallybio Corp has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.78.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rallybio (RLYB)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.