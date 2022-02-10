OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of OptimizeRx worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,393 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.14 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

