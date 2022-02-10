Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Financial Survey

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.01 $21.29 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.14 $305.00 million $16.06 2.57

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

