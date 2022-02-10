Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orchid Island Capital worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.20 million, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -825.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.