Orchid Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $193.12 million and $41.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00105257 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.