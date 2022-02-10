Orient Walt Market Cap Tops $768,664.82 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $768,664.82 and $17,149.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.75 or 0.07009440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.22 or 1.00065335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

