Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,129. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

