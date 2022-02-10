Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.29. 2,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

