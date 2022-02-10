Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $509,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

