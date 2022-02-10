Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,330 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Outfront Media worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 88,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 152,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

