Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Lifted by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,743 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 1.22% of Outfront Media worth $44,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $9,724,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 52,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 27,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

