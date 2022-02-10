Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.75. 812,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,665. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.