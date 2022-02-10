Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $93.47 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

