PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

