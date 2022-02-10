PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.85

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 8125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

