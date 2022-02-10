Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 26,340 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $876.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

