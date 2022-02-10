Parachute Price Up 22.7% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $572,804.41 and approximately $159,653.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

