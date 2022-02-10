Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

