Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$37.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.