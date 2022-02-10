Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $70.27

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.27, but opened at $74.98. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 712 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

