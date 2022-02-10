PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,832,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,793 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PayPal worth $737,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 39,893.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PayPal stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.68. 469,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,999,074. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 38,359 shares valued at $7,173,382. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

