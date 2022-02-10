PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.