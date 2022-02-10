PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 9,949 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,336 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Tejon Ranch worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,587 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

TRC stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $442.06 million, a P/E ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 0.54. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.