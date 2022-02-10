PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.