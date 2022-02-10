Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 22,836 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

