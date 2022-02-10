Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $53,338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average is $196.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

