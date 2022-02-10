Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 523,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 60,917 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 148.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $383,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $326.30 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.39.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

