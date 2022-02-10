Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

