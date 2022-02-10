Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

