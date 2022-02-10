Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI opened at $168.21 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

