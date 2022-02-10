Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.34

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

