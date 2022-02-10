Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

PTON stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

