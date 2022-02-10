PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

PFLT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 3,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

