PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.
PFLT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 3,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $13.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
