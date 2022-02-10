PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $22.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.62 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,080. The company has a market cap of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

