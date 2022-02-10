Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.89) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.33) to GBX 1,300 ($17.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.83).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($14.06) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 569.47 ($7.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($18.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

