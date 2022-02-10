Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

ADTN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

