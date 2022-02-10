Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,945 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,774 shares of company stock worth $117,072,416 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

