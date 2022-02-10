Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,241 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

SWIR opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $582.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

