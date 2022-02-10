Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Silicom by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicom by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

