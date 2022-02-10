Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 399,230 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

