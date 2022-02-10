Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Perficient were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

