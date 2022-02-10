Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PFGC traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,203. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $534,492. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 385.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.